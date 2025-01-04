Public grievances redressal through RPG Act 2015 of Bihar hailed

A senior level DARPG delegation has appreciated redressal of public grievances through the Right to Public Grievances Act 2015 of Bihar which provides for quasi-judicial powers to grievance officers in effective redressal of public grievances.

The GRO’s are empowered to summon the Project Implementation Authorities/ Agencies and after due hearing issue a reasoned order. This structured implementation of grievance redressal represents an innovative National best practice.

The DARPG delegation called on Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha during the visit.

The discussion covered Effective Redressal of Public Grievances, the CPGRAMS portal, the Special Campaign for institutionalizing swachhata and reducing pendency and digital empowerment of pensioners. The Government of Bihar’s best practices of Right to Public Grievances Act, the Right to Services Act were also discussed.

The delegation, led by V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG and Union Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, undertook a study tour to Bihar to understand the implementation of the Bihar Right to Public Grievances Redressal Act (Bihar RPGP Act) and Bihar Right to Public Services Act (Bihar RTS Act) yesterday.

Delegation level official meetings were held with Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Bihar and other senior state officials on the implementation of the Right to Public Grievances Act, the Right to Services Act, the Grievance Appellate Officer Procedure and Improved Records Management Practices.

The DARPG delegation visited the SAMADHAN and JIGYASA call centres. A presentation focusing on the implementation and impact of Bihar Right to Public Grievances Redressal Act and Bihar Right to Public Services Act was made before the team.

The delegation visited the State Public Grievance Receipt Centre and later on visited the Office of District Grievance Redressal Officer, Patna where they could observe the hearing process and redressal of grievances, in person.