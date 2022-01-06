PSU’s capital expenditure increases by 47% this fiscal year: Power Ministry

Government-owned Power Sector companies spent 47% capital expenditure during the first nine months of this fiscal year adding Rs 40,395 crore to the company’s capital expenditure.

The top-performing government PSU include PowerGrid (increases 90.6% capex), SJVN (90.19%) NTPC (86.5%), and THDC (85.38%), said a senior officer of the Power Ministry here on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Power has laid a strong emphasis on accelerating the pace of the capital expenditure of the power sector projects. Regular monitoring and reviews are held to resolve issues hindering the implementation of the projects,” the officer said.

Power PSUs have also collectively met 80% of the capex target of FY 2021-22, spending Rs.50,690.52 crore for capacity addition and capital building, he said.

