The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) order against three politicians who had been detained following abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Officials said the PSA detention order of Shah Faesal, Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor has been revoked.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal had formed the J&K People’s Movement, while Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor are two senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

A former civil servant, Faesal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in February this year months after he was detained at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while trying board a flight to leave the country, and placed under house arrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released on March 24 this year. Omar’s father and National conference chief Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13.

However, Mehbooba Mufti continues to be in preventive detention, including her loyalist, former minister Naeem Akhtar.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mufti’s detention under the PSA has been extended for another three months.

Senior leader of the National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Ahmad Lone, son of NC leader and Lok Sabha member, Mohammed Akbar Lone also continue to remain under detention.