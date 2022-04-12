Provoking statements can’t be dubbed as unrest situation: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Tuesday that few organisations issuing provoking statements does not mean that there is unrest in the state and there is ‘dharm yudh(religious war)’ going on in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai maintained that issuing of provoking statements itself is not a big thing, when asked about the prevailing unrest situation in the state. “We are clear. It is our duty to maintain law and order in the society. If any organisation or individual tries to take law into their hands they will be dealt with ruthlessly” he warned.

Some people are encouraging the communal discord at the backend. They will be dealt with. “I have spoken to the police department in this regard. The DGP and IG of the state had already spoken to all the district commissioners regarding maintaining law and order situation which is our priority,” he said.

The government had initiated action in connection with Dharward incident (vandalisation of fruit shop of Muslim vendor by Hindu activists), Shivamogga incident (Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murder case) and Kolar incident (stone pelting on Sri Ram Shobha Yatra), he explained.

“We are running a government and not like Congress, who indulged in appeasement politics when it comes to maintaining law and order situation. We have initiated action against all who are taking law into their hands,” he said.

Replying to a question on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charge that he is deliberately silent on communal unrest in the state, CM Bommai stated that Siddaramaiah is going through a difficult phase and he is being troubled. “He is talking recklessly. If there is to be any value to his words, he must talk carefully. Language is important. Unlike his government, we have initiated action,” he said.