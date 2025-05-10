Provocative graffiti found in girls’ hostel of engineering college in Udupi

The Udupi Police have launched an investigation after inflammatory and obscene graffiti were discovered on the bathroom walls of a girls’ hostel in an engineering college located in Nitte, Karkala taluk of Udupi district. Authorities suspect the act was intended to incite communal disharmony.

According to officials, the incident came to light on May 7 when the hostel manager noticed the offensive graffiti on the main block and promptly alerted the local police.

In a statement, the Udupi district police confirmed that the graffiti contained content aimed at provoking enmity between communities.

The Karkala Rural Police have registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to the circulation of false or inflammatory information meant to incite hatred or ill-will between groups.

“A case has been registered, and we are in the process of identifying those responsible,” said Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K.

The college administration has reportedly stepped up security within the hostel premises, and authorities are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.