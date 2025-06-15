Dr B C Roy Kriti Samman conferred to environmental heroes

Dr B C Roy Engineering College, Durgapur, as part of its Silver Jubilee celebration, hosted a grand felicitation ceremony titled “Dr. B C Roy Kriti Samman, 2025” at the college campus. The event was organised to honour the outstanding contributions of Paschimbanga Vigyan Mancha and three other distinguished persons towards environmental conservation.

Dr B C Roy Kriti Samman was awarded Padma Shri Dukhu Majhi, known as ‘Gachh Baba’ for planting thousands of trees across Purulia. Paschimbanga Vigyan Mancha was honoured for its continuous commitment for spreading scientific awareness and environmental consciousness among the society. Dr Subhabrata Roychaudhuri, secretary of The Science Association of Bengal was honoured for his pivotal role in promoting scientific awareness among the common people. Shyamapada Bandyopadhyay, widely known as ‘Gachh Dadu’was honoured for his extensive afforestation work in the Bankura region.

The event began with a captivating cultural performance featuring Rabindra Sangeet and Nazrul Geeti, presented by Somnath Banerjee and his team.

The welcome address of the felicitation programme was delivered by the principal of BCREC, Dr Sanjay S Pawar.

All dignitaries were felicitated by Tarun Bhattacharya, general secretary of the Dr B C Roy Society, Jernail Singh, treasurer of the society and other esteemed society members.

All the awardees encouraged audiences to plant trees and have a collective spirit to protect them.

Tarun Bhattacharya said, that there are several people of Durgapur who have earned fame and honour for the city will be felicitated later.

Two students of BTech information technology (Batch 2025) Gaurav Kumar and Pritam were also congratulated as they have been selected for the PhD programme in computer science & engineering at IIT BHU, Varanasi.

Divisional forest officer of Durgapur Anupam Khan also graced the occasion with his presence.