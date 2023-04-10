Follow Us:
Proud of brother who faces injustice with dignity: Priyanka

In a Siblings Day message, the Congress general secretary shared an emotional post on Instagram about Rahul Gandhi.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 10, 2023 8:37 pm

(File Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

In an affectionate social media post for #RahulGandhi on #SiblingsDay, #PriyankaGandhi on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity.

In a post on Instagram, the Congress general secretary wrote: “So, there’s a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him.”

“I am proud of you and always will be,” she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2M1K7v4Je/?igshid=MjljNjAzYmU=

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on 10th April.

