Protests continue against temple desecration in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Protests and shutdown continued for the second day on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah town after a temple was found desecrated.

Protesters hoisted signs, and the town’s marketplaces were blocked as residents sought action against the perpetrators.

Police have filed an FIR at the Bhaderwah police station, and a six-member special investigation team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police (SP) (operations), Raj Kumar, has been formed to investigate the matter.

Pictures of alleged vandalism at Lord Vasuki Nag temple near a lake at 17,400ft on a mountain linked with Lord Shiva appeared on social media, prompting police action. The act of vandalism occurred on Sunday.

In response to the strike call issued by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah, shopkeepers in Bhaderwah township observed a complete shutdown.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a resident of Bhaderwah, has condemned the vandalism and asked the local authority to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

Azad urged Doda inhabitants, particularly those in Bhaderwah, to maintain peace and harmony and to allow the administration to deal harshly with those who seek to separate people and disrupt regional peace and harmony.

The J&K Congress unit also expressed serious concern over the desecration done with a view to hurting religious sentiments and creating hatred and trouble in the society. The party cautioned the people to be aware of the designs of ‘enemies of peace.

(with inputs from IANS)