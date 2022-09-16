Protesters block Sikar, Ajmer-Delhi highway for hours

The Sikar and Ajmer-Delhi highway was blocked, by workers of the Saini-Mali and Kushwaha Samaj, for hours while demanding their 11 points.

As soon as the information was received, two units were dispatched to the spot where vehicles were halted on Thursday at 12:30 pm.

Officials attempted to calm the demonstrators until around 3 a.m. on Thursday, but their attempts were ineffective since they refused to clear the route. The beddings were rolled on the roads where the people slept.

Additional Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba and Kailash Vishnoi, arrived late at night to persuade the people as the situation worsened.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge after the protestors did not agree to pave the way for the traffic. The protestors resorted to stone pelting after police started the crackdown. In the whole incident private as well as government vehicles were also damaged.

The traffic started moving after the lathi-charge by the police on the protestors.

On Thursday, according to the reports, after a consensus among the demonstrators, they blocked the highway before which the demonstrators were at the Chief Minister’s Office to raise their demands.

(With inputs from IANS)