Protest held in Budgam in solidarity with Palestinians

Even as the authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar apprehending protests in solidarity with Palestinians a protest demonstration was held in Budgam.

The authorities also barred Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leading the prayers at the historic mosque.

In Budgam, protestors raised slogans against the ongoing Israeli bombing in Gaza displaying placards and banners in their hands.

Advertisement

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said police officials closed the gates of Jama Masjid and informed the Auqaf that the Friday prayers won’t be allowed today. The Auqaf claimed that the Mirwaiz was put under house arrest this morning.