# India

Protest held in Budgam in solidarity with Palestinians

The authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar apprehending protests.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | October 13, 2023 6:06 pm

Protest held in Budgam in solidarity with Palestinians

Shia Muslim protest attack by Israel on the Gaza Strip (SNS)

Even as the authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar apprehending protests in solidarity with Palestinians a protest demonstration was held in Budgam.

The authorities also barred Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leading the prayers at the historic mosque.

In Budgam, protestors raised slogans against the ongoing Israeli bombing in Gaza displaying placards and banners in their hands.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said police officials closed the gates of Jama Masjid and informed the Auqaf that the Friday prayers won’t be allowed today. The Auqaf claimed that the Mirwaiz was put under house arrest this morning.

