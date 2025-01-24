Property of 11 terrorists operating from Pakistan attached in Kishtwar, 18 more in the pipeline

In a significant step towards eliminating terror networks in Kishtwar district, the property of 11 terrorists operating from Pakistan was attached on the orders of the special NIA court in Doda, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javaid Iqbal said.

The SSP stated that the action was executed after an in-depth investigation of case FIR No. 272/2022, registered under sections 120-B, 121-A IPC, and 13, 18, and 39 of UAPA at the Kishtwar police station.

Advertisement

The investigation, led by Deputy SP Vishal Sharma culminated in legal proceedings before the NIA Special Court, Doda.

Advertisement

Earlier, 36 Kishtwar-based terrorists, operating from PoK and Pakistan were declared absconders by the court.

Based on the records, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ms Sudesh Sharma, Special Judge NIA Court, Doda, issued attachment orders under Section 83 of the CrPC vide order No. 33-34/FTC/NIA dated 23-01-2025.

Acting on these directions, the Kishtwar SSP formed special teams comprising senior police officers along with Executive Magistrates to ensure the execution of the court orders. The attached properties have been marked with signboards, notifying the public of their attachment.

Terrorists whose properties have been attached include Shabir Ahmed, Jamal Din Naik, Shabir Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Ghulam Mohammad Gujjar, Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Shafi, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina, Gulzar Ahmed, and Gulabu.

Additional DGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said that the properties of 18 more absconding terrorists have been identified, and the process for their attachment is underway. This will further tighten the noose on terror operatives, leaving no room for anti-national activities.

Reaffirming the commitment to uproot terrorism, Jain stated that such actions are part of a larger strategy aimed at dismantling the terror infrastructure and ensuring that no asset is misused to fund or support anti-national activities.

In a strong message, the ADGP warned anti-national elements, overground workers, and sleeper cells to shun their activities and return to the mainstream. He cautioned that anyone aiding or abetting terrorism will face the full force of the law. Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.