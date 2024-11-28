Kishtwar Police attach properties of 7 terrorists operating from PoK and Pakistan

In a major action against terror networks, the Kishtwar Police on Thursday attached the property of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. This decisive action, part of an intensified crackdown on terrorism, underscores J&K Police’s commitment to dismantling terror infrastructure.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Javaid Iqbal Mir stated that the attachment of these properties follows meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs.

Earlier, 36 terrorists from Kishtwar, operating from PoK and Pakistan, were declared absconders by the NIA Court, Doda. Of these, the properties of seven terrorists were identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings. After reviewing the evidence, NIA Special Court Judge Sudesh Sharma issued the attachment orders.

Following the directions of the NIA Court, the Kishtwar SSP formed special teams of senior officers, accompanied by executive magistrates, to execute the orders.

Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) Anand Jain said that the properties of 29 more absconding terrorists have been identified. The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives.

He reaffirmed that such actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem, ensuring that no asset is used to fund or support anti-national activities.

Issuing a strong warning, the ADGP emphasised that those harbouring anti-national intentions or providing any support to terrorists will face severe consequences. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.