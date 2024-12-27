Properties of 3 terrorists operating from across border attached in Rajouri

Properties of three terrorists operating from across the Line of Control (LoC) have been attached in the border Rajouri district on the charges of anti-national activities, police said on Friday.

In a significant action against anti-national elements, properties of three terrorists involved in unlawful activities and operating from across the border have been attached under Section 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in connection with FIR No. 14/2011 U/S 2/3 EMICO registered at Police Station Kandi.

Terrorists whose properties have been attached have been identified as; Khadim Hussain, Muneer Hussain and Mohammad Shabir.

The attachment was carried out following the orders of the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC), Kotranka. This decisive action was executed by a joint team of Police and civil administration.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the district administration to combat anti-national elements and safeguard public order. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies to strengthen peace and security in the region, police said.