Process of Oppn unity begins as Kharge meets CM Nitish, Tejashwi

Amid talks of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress, JD(U) and RJD leaders met here on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting took place at Kharge’s residence.

After the meeting, the four addressed the media jointly.

Kharge said that they will reach out to like-minded parties. “We have decided to unite all opposition parties and fight the election unitedlly.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “We will reach out to as many political parties and move forward together.”

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “This is a battle of ideologies and it is a historic step towards the 2024 fight.”

The meeting comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took the first step to unite the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kharge has made phone calls to leaders of various like-minded opposition parties, including M.K. Stalin, Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kharge has invited these leaders for an opposition meet in Delhi next month to formalise a common agenda.

Sources said that the leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in the country.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions has been saying that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.