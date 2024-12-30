Pro-Hindu slogans in Meghalaya Church ignite outrage, demand for stricter tourist protocols

An incident in Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong village has ignited widespread condemnation after social media influencer Akash Sagar entered the historic Epiphany Church and chanted “Jai Shri Ram,” a Hindu religious slogan, during Christmas celebrations.

The act, captured on video and shared across social media platforms, has been criticized for disrespecting the sanctity of the Christian place of worship.

Local authorities, including the Mawlynnong Dorbar Shnong, have urged the government to take stringent action against Sagar.

Thomlin Khongthohrem, Mawlynnong Rangbah Shnong, stated that the executive committee of the Dorbar Shnong has decided to await the outcome of the police investigation.

The police have assured that strong action will be taken against Sagar for hurting the sentiments of the church members and the village as a whole.

The incident has also led to calls for stricter regulations for tourists visiting religious sites in Meghalaya.

The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the state government to establish standard operating procedures (SOPs) for tourists, emphasizing the importance of respecting local beliefs and sentiments.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the act as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of people in the state.

He stated: “We will leave no stone unturned to prevent anyone from creating social, religious, and communal disharmony. Legal action is ongoing.”

The Central Puja Committee (CPC), a leading Hindu organization in Meghalaya, also condemned the act and urged the district administration to investigate the matter and initiate immediate action as per law.

CPC president Naba Bhattacharjee stated: “We strongly oppose the act done by this man and appeal to the police administration to proceed strictly and punish this man according to the law we have.”