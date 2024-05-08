Priyanka to launch poll campaign in Amethi tomorrow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch election campaign for Kishore Lal Sharma Thursday.

The Congress general secretary will hold a meeting with party workers tomorrow evening and will campaign in the rural areas for next three days.

Party’s media in-charge Anil Singh said here on Wednesday the meeting to be held at Tringa Dhaba maidan at 5 pm will be attended by all AICC, PCC, district committee, senior members along with the leaders of the alliance party of Amethi parliamentary constituency.

In the meeting, all Block/City/Mandal/ Nyaya Panchayat/Gram Sabha and frontal organization members have been invited.

Earlier, Priyanka campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli for three days from Monday last.