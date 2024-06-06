Priyanka thanks UP Congress leaders, workers for their dedication

After penning an emotional post on Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, in a new social media post, thanked the Congress workers of Uttar Pradesh for their dedication and support in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the new post she shared on social media on Thursday, Priyanka wrote, “My salute to all my colleagues of UP Congress. I saw you working hard in the sun and dust, you did not bow down, you did not stop, you showed courage to fight in the toughest times. You were tortured, false cases were filed against you, you were put in jail, you were detained repeatedly but you were not afraid. Many leaders left out of fear, you remained.”

She further says, “I am proud of you and the conscious people of UP, who understood the depth and truth of this country and gave a solid message to the whole of India to save our Constitution. You have re-established an old ideal in today’s politics – that people’s issues are paramount and the cost of denying them is heavy. Elections belong to the people, only the people fight, only the people win.”

Advertisement

Yesterday, Priyanka had written an emotional note about her brother Rahul Gandhi on his victory. She praised Rahul for winning both the seats of Rae Bareli and Wayanad as well as improvising the party’s position in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Despite his conviction being doubted and lies being heavily propagated against him, Rahul never backed down and kept fighting for the truth. Describing him as the bravest, Priyanka further wrote, Rahul Gandhi fought the battle with love, truth, and kindness. She is proud of him,” she said.