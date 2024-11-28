Priyanka takes oath as LS MP, says priority will be to raise key issues

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took oath as Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, and said her priority will be to raise important issues concerning the country.

Donning the traditional Kerala Kasavu saree, Priyanka, holding aloft a copy of Constitution, took the oath of affirmation as a member in the Lower House of Parliament.

With this, she has joined her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament. Rahul represents Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli parliamentary seat, while Sonia is a member in Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters after taking the oath as a member from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency, she said, “My priority will be to raise the major issues concerning the country.

Stating that there is nothing above the Constitution, she said they will continue to fight for it.

Notably, the Congress has been stating the Constitution is under threat under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In response to a question, Vadra said with her entry into the Lok Sabha, Rahul and Congress party will get further strength in the House.

In the recently concluded bypolls in Wayanad parliamentary seat, Vadra won by margin of more than 4 lakh votes.

The Wayanad parliamentary by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Rahul as a member.

It may be mentioned that in June, the Congress chief had announced that Rahul will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad constituency. Later, he resigned as a member from the Wayanad seat. He won from both the parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha election.

Elated on Vadra’s entry to the Lower House, Sonia , who is also the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) said, “We are all very happy and proud.”

Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha in a social media post wrote, “Proud of you Priyanka”.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X said she will become a strong voice of the people of the country, especially women, in Parliament.

Kharge said her able leadership, compassion, courage, decency and determination , and firm commitment to the principles of the Constitution will benefit the people of the country.