Priyanka ‘shocked’ over India abstaining from UNGA vote for Gaza ceasefire

Stating that she was “shocked and ashamed” over India abstaining from UN voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government’s move goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation.

In a post on X, Vadra shared a quote from Mahatma Gandhi alongside her comment. She wrote, “I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community.”

India on Friday abstained from voting on a draft resolution that called for a humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the pretext that it didn’t mention the role of the Hamas in the conflict.

“To refuse to take a stand and watch in silence as every law of humanity is pulverised, food, water, medical supplies, communication, and power is cut off to millions of people and thousands of men, women and children in Palestine are being annihilated goes against everything our country has stood for throughout its life as a nation,” Priyanka contended.

Last week, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and residential areas, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives. He also reiterated the grand old party’s support to the Palestinian people.

Kharge also said that the Congress had condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel.