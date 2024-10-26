Priyanka pens letter to people of Wayanad ahead of bye-election

Ahead of the forthcoming bye-election to Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday vowed to represent the people of the constituency in the way that they wish to be represented in the Parliament.

The Wayanad parliamentary by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as a member.

In an open letter addressed to the people of Wayanad, Vadra referred to her visit to Kerala’s Chooramala and Mundakkai a few months back with her brother, Rahul, and shared her experiences of witnessing the devastating impact of the landslide and the remarkable resilience displayed by the people in the wake of tragedy.

She recalled her meeting with the affected families, including children who lost loved ones and mothers grieving for their children.

“As I was returning home, I felt that it would be an honour to represent you in parliament. It would be an honour to learn from you, to understand your lives and the challenges you face and to become part of this courageous community that knows how to respect each other and stand tall even in the most trying times,” she wrote.

Acknowledging Rahul’s deep bond with the people of Wayanad, Vadra said, “You have given my brother your love, and I know he reciprocates it fully. When he asked me to be the congress candidate for Wayanad, he did it with a mixture of pride and sadness in his heart. Pride in your values, in your culture and in your genuinely deep bond with him and sadness for having to leave you.”

She said that she has promised him that her work here will serve to deepen this bond.

“I will do all I can to fight for you and represent you in the way that you wish to be represented in Parliament,” she added.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the Wayanand parliamentary constituency will take place on 13th November.

The counting of votes will take place along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls on 23rd November.