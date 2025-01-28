Priyanka meets kin of tiger attack victim in Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited the house of a woman who lost her life in a tiger attack last week in Wayanad district of Kerala.

Priyanka was accompanied by KPCC president K Sudhakaran, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other leaders.

Party sources claimed the Wayanad MP will hold a meeting at the collectorate after meeting the victim’s family. She is also scheduled to visit the family of N M Vijayan, the former treasurer of DCC, who committed suicide.

The victim, Radha, was killed by the tiger when she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village here on January 24.

The ‘man-eater’ tiger that killed Radha was found dead in Kerala’s high-range district of Wayanad on Monday. The post-mortem revealed that fresh, deep wounds found on the neck of the feline were the cause of its death.