I am handing over my Rahul to you, emotional Sonia asks support from Rae Bareli

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi tried to strike an emotional chord with the voters of Rae Bareli by announcing to hand over her son Rahul Gandhi to them while addressing a joint rally of India Alliance.

In her brief address, in presence of her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Sonia Gandhi said, “I received love and blessings throughout my life. Your love never let me feel alone. Everything of mine is given by you. I am handing over my son to you. Just like you treated me as your own, you have to treat Rahul as your own, he will not let you down”.

She said that ”Our relationship with Amethi-Rae Bareli started from the time of farmers’ movement 103 years ago and now I am handing over my Rahul to you”.

Advertisement

Ms Gandhi said,” You gave me an opportunity to serve. This is the biggest asset of my life. Rae Bareli and Amethi are my family. Our family’s roots are connected to this soil for the last 100 years. There is a relationship with the soil of Mother Ganga. Indira ji had a special place for Rae Bareli in her heart. She had immense love for you. I have given the same lessons to Rahul and Priyanka which Indira ji had given me. Respect everyone. Fight whoever you have to fight to protect injustice and for your rights. Your love never lets me feel alone.”

During the gathering, the Congress and the SP together showed their strength in the Seva Sankalp Sabha of the INDI alliance at ITI grounds. The leaders targeted the BJP on issues ranging from inflation to electoral bonds.

Priyanka said that the entire country was watching. “You people have shown the entire country that you are engaged with all your heart with us. We have worked hard in the Rae Bareli area. My family has a deep connection with Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi is in the field to make this relationship unbreakable,” she claimed.

She further said the poor, farmers, labourers and women have been in trouble for the past ten years.” There was a call from the people that you should be heard but no hearing took place in the Narendra Modi government,” she alleged.

“Today there is a storm in this country that the dictatorial government should be removed from power. The people of Rae Bareli had raised their voice 100 years ago. Once again, Rae Bareli is giving voice to the country for change of power,” she announced.

Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Rahul will win from Amethi. “This crowd is deciding that Rahul Gandhi will not only win but gain a record victory. Rae Bareli’s opinion is that the BJP should leave this place.”

” BJP has failed in all four phases. They were imposing four black Farm laws on farmers. The farmers gave a fight but did not back down. The people of BJP, who imposed black farm laws on the farmers, wanted to capture the land of the farmers,” he claimed.

He alleged that the BJP deliberately leaked the papers so that jobs could not be given.

Akhilesh Yadav also spoke on increasing prices of commodities and electricity and claimed that public anger was increasing at every stage.