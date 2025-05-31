Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over economy, says ‘developed India’ talk is mere rhetoric without rapid growth

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday came out strongly against the prevailing economic situation in the country. She said, “without rapid economic progress, talks of a developed India are mere rhetoric.”

Reacting to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday Gandhi said, “The country’s economy has reached a four-year low. According to government data, the GDP growth rate for the fiscal year 2024-25 was 6.5%. This is the slowest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Advertisement

Data released by the government on Friday showed that a significant uptick in economic activity during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024–25 pushed full-year GDP growth to 6.5%, according to provisional estimates. However, this was the slowest annual growth rate since the pandemic year of 2020–21.

Advertisement

Asserting that “the BJP government is consistently failing on the economic front,” Gandhi pointed out, “Industries across the country are shrinking. Industrial production has hit an eight-month low. There is severe unemployment nationwide. New jobs are not being created.”

Underscoring that “people’s incomes are decreasing, economic inequality is rising rapidly, and therefore demand and consumption are also decreasing,” the Congress leader claimed, “without rapid economic progress, talks of a developed India are mere rhetoric.”