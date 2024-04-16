Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Jorhat, stresses Congress Guarantees for Northeast

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarked on her first roadshow in Assam on Tuesday, commencing from Titabor Chariali within the Jorhat constituency, spanning roughly 2 kilometers.

The event was orchestrated in bolstering the campaign for Congress Lok Sabha candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who finds himself in a head-to-head battle against the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament, Topon Gogoi.

Accompanying Priyanka Gandhi were Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Borah, President of the All Assam Pradesh cONGRESS Committee, alongside other prominent state leaders.

Advertisement

As they traversed the route, Gandhi warmly acknowledged the crowds lining both sides of the road from the campaign vehicle, flanked by Gaurav Gogoi, the Lok Sabha hopeful for Jorhat constituency.

Beginning her day at Jorhat airport, Gandhi promptly made her way to Titabor, the electoral turf of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a pivotal segment of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Expressing her sentiments, Gandhi conveyed on X, “The North Eastern states boast a distinctive cultural tapestry, yet the BJP government’s policies seem poised to dismantle that identity. Furthermore, the burden of inflation and unemployment weigh heavily on the populace. The five guarantees outlined by the Congress promise not only relief but also a strengthening of the youth, the bedrock of our nation’s future.”