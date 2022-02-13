Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi over rise in suicide cases by unemployed youth

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that there had been a rise in cases of suicides by unemployed persons under his rule at the Centre.

In a hard-hitting remark on the Modi government’s showing on the unemployment front, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that their cases of suicides by unemployed youth had witnessed a sharp rise by 60 percent in the last six years of the BJP led government at the Center.

“In the last six years, suicides due to unemployment increased by 60 percent. Between 2018 and 2020, on an average 12 persons committed suicide per day due to unemployment,” the Congress leader slammed the government in a series of tweets.

Further, sharpening the attack on the government, Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to speak on the ‘real issue’ (of unemployment) instead of deviating from it and speaking on what the previous had done in the past.

“For how long will you deviate from the real issue?” the Congress leader asked Prime Minister Modi adding she said, “Youth are in pain. Talk about real issues.”

The Congress party had been coming under fire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also flayed the previous Congress-led governments for their poor performance while in power.