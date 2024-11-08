Priyanka Gandhi fighting bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami’s support: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPI-M leader Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with the backing from the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Making the allegation in a Facebook post on Thursday, Vijayan said the by-election has exposed the Congress party’s secular mask completely. “Priyanka Gandhi is contesting in Wayanad with the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami. So, what exactly is Congress’s stance? Our country is not unfamiliar with Jamaat-e-Islami. Does that organization’s ideology align with democratic values,” he asked.

The chief minister’s comment came days after the Welfare Party, a political outfit linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, extended its support to Priyanka, who is contesting against LDF’s CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

He also questioned the Congress’s commitment to secularism, given the grand old party’s alleged alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in Wayanad.

Stating that Jamaat-e-Islami does not value the nation or its democracy and disregards the nation’s governance structure, Vijayan said the organisation was operating under the guise of political involvement through the Welfare Party, and this facade was evident in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Shouldn’t those who stand for secularism oppose all forms of sectarianism? The Congress and allies, including the Muslim League, seem to be making certain ‘sacrifices’ to maintain their alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. Can the Congress reject Jamaat-e-Islami’s votes,” CM Vijayan asked.