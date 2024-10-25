Priyanka Gandhi condemns Gulmarg terror attack

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, and said no amount of condemnation is enough for such inhuman acts.

Two soldiers and two civilian porters (working for the army) were killed, and three soldiers injured on Thursday evening when an Army patrol vehicle was reportedly attacked by terrorists near Nagin area of Botapathari in North Kashmir’s Gulmarg.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “The news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack.”

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilized society. No amount of condemnation is enough for this,” she said.

Gulmarg is a popular tourist destination in Kashmir.

Unconfirmed reports said the attack was on vehicles of 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) near Nagin dhok, Bootapathri area near the LOC.

It is yet to be confirmed whether it was an infiltration bid or not.

This was the third attack on non-local labourers in the Kashmir Valley in a week.

Six non-locals and a local Kashmiri doctor were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal district. CCTV footage of the area had captured pictures of two terrorists armed with US-made M4 and AK-47 rifles.

On October 18, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Chavan, was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was found at Wachi in Zainpora. Police said his body had four bullet wounds.