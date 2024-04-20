Priyanka accuses Kerala CM of collaborating with BJP

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, accusing him of collaborating with the BJP to target the Congress and neglecting the day-to-day issues faced by the common man.

Addressing an election meeting in Pathnamthitta, Priyanka said Chief Minister Vijayan is only attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress and never speaks a word against the BJP.

She said despite multiple corruption charges levelled against him, the chief minister has not been questioned by the Central agencies. “Pinarayi Vijayan’s name has come up in many scams, including ‘Life Mission’ and gold smuggling through diplomatic bags, but the BJP-led Central government has neither taken up any case against him nor carried out raids or any kind of action against him,” she added.

She alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan has not taken on BJP state president K Surendran, whose name was heard in the Kodakara money heist case. This is because of the ‘deal’ entered into between the BJP and CPI-M.

It may be noted here that the attack on Chief Minister Vijayan came hours after CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the stance of Congress leaders in targeting the LDF and personally attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is most unfortunate.

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Kannur and Palakkad the other day, wherein he (Rahul) asked why the Kerala chief minister has not been questioned or arrested by the Central probe agencies despite multiple corruption charges being levelled against him, Yechuri said targeting him is inappropriate and most unfortunate.