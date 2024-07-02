Prioritize rehabilitation of families hit by Sunni Hydroelectric project: HP Minister

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing the rehabilitation of families affected by the Sunni Hydroelectric Project.

Presiding over the meeting of the relief and rehabilitation plan of the Sunni Hydro-electric project here on Tuesday, Vikramaditya Singh announced the formation of a committee chaired by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shimla Rural and Kumarsain to resolve the issues faced by affected families.

“This committee will be tasked with ensuring regular monthly meetings, with participation from local Panchayat representatives, to facilitate solutions to the problems faced by the people,” he said.

Seeking information about the development works of the area and rehabilitation plan from the officials of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Singh stressed on the need to focus on the rehabilitation of affected families, ensuring that their interests are protected throughout the project’s implementation.

Stating that the people should get full benefit of the schemes, he mentioned that some affected families had initially opted for employment under the project but are now seeking a lump sum grant instead.

He directed officials to allow affected families to reconsider their choice and instructed them to increase the lump sum amount from Rs 5 lakh.

Pointing out concerns regarding the distance of the rehabilitation site for the people of Mauhal Khaira from their current location, he directed officials from SJVN to select a site closer to their current residences for their rehabilitation.

Highlighting the inadequacy of the foundation standards set for building construction in rural areas (25 meters) and urban areas (50 meters), he instructed officials to revise these standards to better suit rural building requirements.

Emphasizing the need of prioritizing local affected families for employment opportunities and the hiring of vehicles and machinery related to the project, Singh reiterated that resolving the issues faced by the local population is a top priority.

He urged all officials present to work diligently towards resolving the issues and ensuring the effective implementation of rehabilitation and relief measures.