Himachal CM dedicates developmental projects worth crores to Pangi area in Chamba district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated a series of developmental projects worth crores of rupees to the residents of Pangi during his visit to the area in Chamba district.

In Killar, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for various projects, including the construction of residential quarters for the Agriculture Department at Killar Pangi at a cost of Rs. 3.75 crore, additional rooms at Government Senior Secondary School Luj and Government Senior Secondary School Mindhal, each to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for a sub-market yard in Killar worth Rs. 2.13 crore, a new office building for Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL) Limited at a cost of Rs. 49.42 lakh, health sub-centres at Rei and Hudan Tehsil, each with a budget of Rs. 1.99 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects, including the Mini Secretariat building at Killar constructed at a cost of Rs. 20.88 crore, the ITI building at Killar worth Rs. 5.62 crore, a bus stand in Killar built with an expenditure of Rs. 5.29 crore, and an alternate approach road to the bus stand constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.98 crore.

He also inaugurated the 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Killar built at a cost of Rs. 19.83 crore.

The Chief Minister was given a rousing welcome in Pangi valley by the local residents.

On his arrival in Killar, representatives from various Panchayats honored him at the helipad and brought their concerns to his attention.

Assuring the people of prompt redressal of their issues, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to the development of tribal areas.

He announced Rs. 25 lakh each for the construction of Mahila Mandal Bhawans (women’s community centers) in Dharwas and Lunj. Additionally, he declared Rs. 10 lakh for the completion of another Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Lunj, and Rs. 1 lakh each for three Mahila Mandals for purchasing necessary equipment.

Encouraging residents to establish solar power plants on private land, the Chief Minister said, “The State government will offer a 5 percent interest subsidy for setting up solar energy projects ranging from 250 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas. Whereas, in non-tribal regions, projects between 250 KW and 1 MW will receive a 4 percent interest subsidy, while larger projects exceeding 1 MW will be eligible for a 3 percent interest subsidy.”