Prez Murmu to inaugurate global conference on Unani medicine on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the two-day International Conference on Integrative Health Solutions in Delhi on the occasion of Unani Day on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare will also be present on the occasion.

Every year, the 11th of February, the birth anniversary of eminent Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan, is commemorated as Unani Day.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), a premier research council under the Ministry of Ayush, government of India, is hosting the distinguished International Conference on “Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions – A Way Forward” from February 11-12, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan here.

While highlighting the growth of the Unani system of medicine and the focus of the government on integration of Ayush systems in mainstream healthcare, Prataprao Jadhav said, “I am proud to witness the growing integration of Unani medicine into the global healthcare framework. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to bring forward comprehensive healthcare solutions that honour our traditional practices while addressing modern health challenges. The Government of India remains committed to advancing the development of Unani medicine, ensuring that it contributes meaningfully to public welfare and the overall health of the global community.”

Underlining the focus of the government to boost scientific research activity in Ayush systems, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, “The establishment of research centres in the Ayush sector, the inclusion of Ayush in mainstream health policies, and integration of traditional systems into the broader health framework reflects India’s commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. This international conference aims to highlight the latest advances in Unani Medicine and their utility in holistic health systems.”

The International Conference offers a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, aiming to highlight the pivotal role of Unani Medicine in the promotion of global health and well-being. Key objectives of the Conference include Fostering Innovation: Exploring new frontiers in Unani medicine for integrative healthcare solutions; Global Collaboration: Facilitating knowledge sharing among national and international experts in traditional and integrative medicine; Showcasing Achievements: Highlighting the latest research and advancements in Unani medicine by CCRUM.

The key highlights of the event include Scientific Sessions:

Expert-led keynote addresses and discussions on integrating Unani medicine into modern healthcare; Exhibition: A vibrant display of innovations in Unani and herbal pharmaceuticals, educational institutions, research organisations, and service providers; Global Participation: Delegates from countries including the USA, South Africa, Iran, Malaysia, UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will contribute to insightful deliberations.

On this occasion, several publications by CCRUM will be released, including the Souvenir of the International Conference. Additionally, NABL and NABH certificates will be awarded to CCRUM institutions. A short video showcasing the Council’s recent initiatives will also be launched. Furthermore, Certificates of Appreciation will be awarded for the best research papers, outstanding contributions to Unani medicine, and the best-performing institutions.