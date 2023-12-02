Prez cautions against misuse of AI for Deepfake

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday cautioned the people against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Deepfake.

”Today the use of artificial intelligence is making our lives easier. But its use for Deepfake is a threat to society,” she said addressing the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur.

Any resource, she said, can be used or misused. The same fact applies to technology too. ”If we use it properly, it will be beneficial for the country and society and if we misuse it, it will be harmful for humanity.

The president said that research and innovation play an important role in the development of any country. She was happy to note that Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is encouraging research, innovation and technology development.

She noted that faculty members of this university have been granted more than 60 patents by the Indian Patent Office. The university has an Incubation Center to encourage start-ups culture among the students. She urged students and faculty to do research and innovation keeping in mind the local problems and needs and also implement those innovations.

President Mumru said that today the whole world is a global village. No institution can remain cut off from the world. She urged the Nagpur University to promote interdisciplinary studies and international collaboration. She emphasised that only by sharing research and innovation with each other, challenges before the world could be faced.

Addressing the students, she said that getting a formal degree is not the end of education. The students should remain curious and keep learning. Today, when rapid changes are taking place in the field of technology, it becomes even more important to keep learning continuously.

The President told students that they are the asset of the nation and society. The future of India rests on their shoulders. Adverse circumstances may come in their life but they should not be afraid of them. She advised them to face those situations with their knowledge and self-confidence, to stay connected with their loved ones and to have faith in their abilities.