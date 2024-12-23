Prez calls upon medical fraternity to motivate people on organ donation

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon the medical fraternity and related institutions to motivate people on the noble cause of organ donation.

Addressing the 6th Convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, she said that the medical profession is not just a means of livelihood, it is a profession that brings with it the sacred responsibility of reducing people’s suffering, treating the sick, and contributing to the well-being of society.

Advertisement

The President as doctors, researchers and teachers, medical professionals have the responsibility to improve and protect people’s health and lives.

Advertisement

Noting that patients who come to doctors are not just medical cases, she said, “They are human beings distressed by illness and caught between fear and hope. They need not only medical treatment but also encouragement. Therefore, a doctor’s role should not only be that of a physician but also that of a compassionate healer.”

Highlighting the achievements in the healthcare sector during the last 10 years, Murmu said, “The number of medical institutions has increased, and the number of PG seats has doubled. New AIIMS have been established, and undergraduate courses have been introduced in these institutions.”

She added the recently announced Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme will help cater to the needs of the 70+ elderly population.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda congratulated all the students and their parents for their hard work and sacrifice.

“This celebratory occasion also marks recognition for the numerous achievements made by the students of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital which are amongst the most prestigious medical institutes in the country” he said.

A total of 403 Degrees were awarded to students from DM, MCh, MD, MS, and MBBS programs who successfully completed their training. The President awarded medals to meritorious students in recognition of their exceptional academic achievements. The Annual Report of the institution was released on the occasion.