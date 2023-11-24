Prez asks civil servants to address problems of common people

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asked civil servants to respond promptly to the grievances and problems of the common people.

”It is the duty of civil servants to achieve the goal of inclusive development of the country,” she said when a group of officer trainees undergoing the 98th Special Foundation Course at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) called on her at the Rashtrati Bhavan.

The citizens of India are active participants in the growth journey of the country, President Murmu said and urged the civil servants to promote ”jan bhagidari” to achieve the objectives of the various programmes.

”Our civil servants have played a huge role in the multi-faceted development of the country. They are also responsible for strengthening the unity and integration of the nation. The transformation that the country is undergoing today could not have been possible without the determination of our civil servants,” she said.

The president said that the meaning of good governance changes according to the time and situation. With the advent of latest technologies, terms such as electronic governance, smart governance, effective governance and others emerged to emphasise the need to ensure fast and efficient service delivery to the citizens, she said.

She said that in the days of social media when people can post their grievances instantly, the need to use updated governance tools and advanced technology for service delivery to people, has increased manifold. She stated that young officers must take such innovative measures which are beneficial to the citizens and the country in the short and long term.