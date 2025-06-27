Previous govts ignored youth, fuelled caste conflicts: CM Yogi on MSME Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that the previous governments were too busy fueling caste-based conflicts, which left the youth of the state struggling with an identity crisis.

He added that those governments not only ignored entrepreneurs but also encouraged caste-based divisions in society. In his address, the CM reaffirmed the commitment of the double-engine government in providing equal opportunities to youth from all communities by eliminating caste-based discrimination.

During the event, CM Yogi mentioned that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for riots, mafia gangs, and was one of the most unsafe states for daughters and traders.

He also pointed out that despite being established in 1950, Uttar Pradesh never celebrated its Foundation Day until January 24, 2018. “Earlier governments were too busy dividing society along caste lines and serving their own families instead of working for the state’s development,” he remarked.

On the occasion of World MSME Day, the CM launched several key initiatives to promote entrepreneurship during a grand ceremony held here.

He inaugurated the ‘Youth Adda’ platform, launched the CM Yuva mobile app, and also unveiled ODOP Common Facility Center (CFC) projects worth Rs 18 crore in Bareilly and Moradabad.

The ‘Youth Adda’ is an initiative by UPICON to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. This platform will allow youth from all castes and communities to share their business ideas, get help with bank loans, and receive guidance from experienced mentors. CM Yogi emphasized that his government does not discriminate based on caste, region, or language. “We are committed to providing a platform to every talented youth,” he said.

The CM Yuva mobile app is a digital platform designed to connect youth with entrepreneurship opportunities. The app will provide access to training, loans, and information about government schemes without any discrimination. The CM said the app will ensure that no young person needs to run from one government office to another, as everything will be available in one place digitally.

“ODOP has given each district’s unique product a global platform. The scheme has provided equal opportunities to artisans and entrepreneurs from all castes and communities, helping products like Moradabad’s brassware, Bhadohi’s carpets, and Lucknow’s chikankari gain international recognition,” he said.

The Chief Minister shared that Uttar Pradesh now has over 96 lakh MSME units employing more than 2 crore people across all communities. He emphasized that the government has provided a financial safety net of Rs 5 lakh and social security to these units without any discrimination. With a 14% share in the country’s MSME sector, UP is now a leading state in this domain.

Reflecting on the state’s economic progress over the last eight years, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh’s exports have grown from Rs 80,000 crore in 2017 to over Rs 2 lakh crore today. The per capita income has increased from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, and the state’s GDP has surged from Rs 12 lakh 75 thousand crore to Rs 31 lakh crore. He credited this remarkable growth to improved law and order and the government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities to all communities.

He shared that under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, 55,000 youth have been provided interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh along with a 10% government subsidy. He emphasized that selections were made purely based on talent, not on caste or region. The initiative has opened up opportunities in entrepreneurship for youth from all communities.