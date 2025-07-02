Biren Singh backs tighter Aadhaar rules in Manipur, cites indigenous rights

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday extended his support to the state government’s recent efforts to tighten Aadhaar enrollment protocols, calling it a necessary step to protect the rights and identity of the indigenous population and to ensure compliance with the state’s Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

In a strongly-worded statement, Singh said the Aadhaar verification process must not operate in isolation and should strictly align with the provisions of the ILP system, which regulates entry of non-locals into the state.

“Manipur is governed by the ILP system, and Aadhaar issuance must adhere to its guidelines to prevent unauthorized settlements and safeguard our indigenous communities,” Singh said.

Singh’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny over identity verification in border states like Manipur, where the geopolitical sensitivities are heightened by a porous border with Myanmar and proximity to China.

The state has witnessed a significant influx of people fleeing political unrest in Myanmar, raising concerns over illegal immigration and its demographic impact on indigenous populations.

Singh pointed to past instances where lapses in identity verification allegedly enabled individuals of foreign origin to acquire Indian identification documents and settle in the state undetected.

Calling for inter-agency coordination, Singh urged the Aadhaar issuing authorities to work closely with ILP enforcement agencies and local administrations to institute a foolproof verification mechanism.

“This is not merely an administrative formality—it is a matter of national interest,” he asserted.

He argued that the strategic location of Manipur and its long border with Myanmar demand stricter identity vetting processes. “Robust documentation and verification are imperative not just to protect indigenous rights but to prevent elements that may compromise our national security,” Singh said.

The Aadhaar biometric identity program, rolled out nationwide by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has often faced challenges in northeastern states like Manipur due to the ILP framework, which restricts the entry of outsiders without official permits.

The ILP, originally instituted under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, was extended to Manipur in December 2019 following years of demand from civil society groups concerned about protecting local land and cultural rights.

With over 32,000 Myanmar refugees currently taking shelter in Mizoram and reports of undocumented movement into Manipur as well, authorities have faced increasing pressure to balance humanitarian concerns with the need to maintain demographic integrity.