President’s address ignored real issues: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has slammed the Centre for ignoring the real issues facing the country in the President’s address during the joint Parliament session on Thursday.

In a couple of Tweets on X, Mayawati wrote, “Today, in her address to the joint session of Parliament, the President enumerated the achievements of the central government over the last 10 years, but they appear more in the air than on the ground.”

“Besides, the central government is not at all serious about addressing the problems of poverty, unemployment, inflation, and the plight of the weaker sections, which are increasing day by day in the country. Their road map for the next 5 years also lacks substance,” she claimed.

Mayawati further said, “Instead of merely trading allegations and counter-allegations during the motion of thanks to the President’s address, MPs should focus on drawing the government’s attention to important matters of public interest.”