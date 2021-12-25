President, Vice-President, PM greet people on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas, appealing to them to adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

In a message, the President said; ”Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.”

In his message, the Vice-President said; ”My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. It is a festival that reaffirms our faith in the values of love, compassion and forgiveness.”

He said, ”On this #Christmas, let us cherish the values Lord Jesus symbolized. Let us be more considerate to the less fortunate and do our best to build a better world on the foundations of peace, tolerance and harmony.”

PM Modi said; ”Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”