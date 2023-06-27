President to participate in 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad on July 4 to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari presided over a high-level coordination meeting and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the visit of the President.

She directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements as per the protocol in close coordination with all the line departments. “Repairs to roads across the route should be taken up immediately. Barricading and adequate bandobast arrangements should be made. Sanitation and cleanliness should be ensured,” the Chief Secretary told the officials.

The electricity department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit. Medical team should be kept ready in case of an emergency.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy,Hyderabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Secretary GAD Sheshadri, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh).

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the yearlong 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

The Prime Minister had launched the celebrations with the unveiling of a 30-feet bronze statue of Sitarama Raju.