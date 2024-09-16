President to inaugurate India Water Week on Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 8th India Water Week-2024 on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The international event is being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti from 17-20 September at the Bharat Mandapam.

The event would witness the participation of distinguished delegates including experts in the field of Water Resources from various countries, as well as ministers and senior officers from central and state Governments, besides learned faculty from various academic institutions, representatives from non-Governmental organizations and civil society.

Advertisement

Addressing the media Monday, Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary (Jal Shakti) informed that the theme of the India Water Week is ‘Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management’.

”Our theme underscores a fundamental truth – achieving sustainable water management requires collaboration across all sectors and levels.” she said.

The secretary further informed that the India Water Week was conceptualised as a novel concept by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with the objective to begin regular and systematic discussion, and talks among eminent stakeholders through seminars, exhibitions and other parallel sessions aimed at building public awareness and getting support to implement key strategies for conservation, preservation and optimum use of available water.

The event aims at thinking beyond conventional solutions and exploring innovative approaches that can address the complexities of water management in the 21st century.