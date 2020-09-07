The day-long virtual Conference on the National Education Policy (NEP) got off on Monday with unanimity expressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Governors, Lieutenant Governors, administrators and education ministers of the States/UTs that the policy is not a mere document but an attempt to realise the aspirations of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it would not be correct to confine this policy to the government’s domain. “Like foreign policy or defense policy, education policy belongs to the country irrespective of the governments,” he said while initiating the discussion in his welcome address.

Concurring with this view, President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated the manner in which the policy is distilled into a coherent and effective document by drawing inferences from lakhs of suggestions from across the social spectrum. He lauded the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in guiding the policy towards the goal of making the country a “knowledge hub”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the President at the Conference of Governors on National Education Policy said that this event is very significant in the process of implementing the new education policy. He said that NEP is being welcomed by all because people have accepted it as their own. It is this acceptance which is the bedrock for the success of any policy. Pervasive participation and contribution have led to the ownership of this policy, he added.

He further said that this policy not only related to education but also prepares India for the new social and economic changes of the 21st century. It prepares the country to be self-reliant in tune with the policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat. But, to make it a success, all doubts about NEP should be cleared.

Addressing the Conference, President Ram Nath Kovind said that National Education Policy (NEP) will take the country, especially the youth forward in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the twenty-first century.

President Kovind said that education is the most effective way for social justice and hence the National Education Policy calls for an investment of about 6 per cent of GDP jointly by the Centre and the States.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the Governors, the President said that some of them have already started preparations for the implementation of National Education Policy by initiating dialogue with the respective Education Ministers and the Vice Chancellors.

He advised the Governors to have a theme-based virtual conference on the implementation of the same and also invited suggestions to the Union Education Ministry which could be utilised across the country.

President Kovind concluded with the observation that such contribution by the Governors and Education Ministers will be helpful in transforming India into a ‘Knowledge Hub’.