President Ram Nath Kovind graces diamond jubilee celebrations of India International Centre

President Ram Nath Kovind today said India had a long tradition of ‘vaad-vivaad’ (debate) and ‘samvaad’ (dialogue) and there was need to reconnect with that heritage.

He was speaking on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India International Centre (IIC) here.

The President said that India’s ancient philosophy, called ‘darshan’, is often acknowledged to be far more subtle and robust than the best of philosophical works produced elsewhere.

He noted that people, especially the youth, are keen to learn more — not only in terms of facts but also in terms of tools of critical thinking necessary to arrive at truth.

The President said that when the idea of the IIC was conceived in 1958 as an international platform for the exchange of views, the world was coping with issues concerning a fair and stable international order and the legacy burdens of two world wars.

The process of de-colonisation was underway in Asia and Africa, with new aspirations influencing the emerging international order. As the contemporary world is going through a phase of transition, forums like the IIC become all the more relevant, he said.

The President said that the founding of this institution was done by women and men with a vision of India’s future and its role in a world of international cooperation.

The IIC stands for a vision of India as a vibrant democracy where it is possible to initiate dialogue in an atmosphere of amity and understanding, with national and international participation, he said.

The founders of this institution had the foresight to see what could unfold in the years to come, and how the IIC could be a part of developments in a new nation and also contribute to debates globally. Such debates have kept pace with time, he said.

Since its beginning in the early 1960s, programmes at the Centre reflected global and national concerns and continue to create awareness and influence public opinion on relevant issues.

Noting that during its Diamond Jubilee year, IIC has chosen to especially focus on programmes related to women and gender, the President said achievements of women in the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence need to be highlighted.

The President said that women’s participation in the unorganised sector of the economy is very high. The formal economy needs to do much more to empower women-workforce.

Women should be encouraged to participate more in what is known as ‘STEMM’, that is, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management, he said.

“We need to eliminate structures of violence and exclusion that block women’s progress and to open all avenues for them so that they realise their potential in diverse fields,” the President said.