President praises Gondwana University work for tribals

President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the 10th convocation of the Gondwana University at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, appreciated its work in providing new opportunities to youth from tribal communities and backward classes through education.

On her first visit to Maharashtra after assuming the President’s office, Mrs Murmu said the Gondwana University had made efforts for the protection and development of the region’s forest wealth, mineral resources as well as art and culture of local tribal communities.

Education played an important role in the development of any society, particularly tribal and deprived sections, the President said. She was happy to note that the Gondwana University had taken various steps for providing inclusive, cost-effective and valuable education.

The President was delighted that as many as 3200 members of tribal communities received various honours at the convocation. She was happy that girls constituted 45 per cent of those receiving graduation degrees and 61 per cent of those receiving gold medals on the occasion. These were important achievements in the direction of empowerment of women, she said.

The students should be thankful to their parents, teachers as well as employees of the university for helping them achieve success in their missions, she said.

The President appreciated the University for promoting experiential learning through courses like Talley, Bamboo Craft and Forest Management. She praised the establishment of the Tribal Research Centre of the University, which is engaged in research on local issues.

Mrs Murmu said that students and the university community were expected to study and address global problems. It was their duty to discuss and find solutions to contemporary issues such as climate change and environmental degradation through traditional knowledge, latest technology and innovation and research.

She said that this University had empowered students through knowledge, rational approach, professional skills and moral values. The university had focused on building an equitable educational ecosystem, promoting multi-disciplinary research and conducting academic programs for sustainable livelihood.

Such educational initiatives would make students ready to contribute to the sustainable development of the region and the country, she said.

The President said that youth have an important role to play in the inclusive development of society and the country. She advised students to stay connected with their roots, their university, while pursuing their dreams.

“It is natural your faces reflect your happiness and you are dreaming of a bright future today. This happiness, your dreams and your confidence in yourself will keep motivating you to go ahead in life. You are all to write new chapters of your success on the basis of your talent and skills,” she told the students.

“There will be difficulties on the way but you must face them with determination. You will be able to achieve your targets, overcoming the challenges. I am confident you will establish your name in the country and elsewhere, and bring glory to your university,” the President said.

She said from time to time, she has been meeting members of the tribal communities. They also had a desire to move ahead in life and give good education to their children. She said she had invited members of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) at Rashtrapati Bhavan and found they were living in a harmonious relationship with nature.

Citizens of the country can learn a lot from them, she said. There is a need for everyone to associate with them and work for their comprehensive development, the President said.