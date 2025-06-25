President, PM hail successful launch of Axiom-4 space mission; Congratulate Shubhanshu Shukla for becoming first Indian to go to ISS

President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the successful launch of the Axiom-4 space mission carrying Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. They wished Group Captain Shukla, who is on the way to become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station.

President Murmu said the whole nation was excited and proud of an Indian’s journey into the stars. ”As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is excited and proud of an Indian’s journey into the stars. He and his fellow astronauts of Axiom Mission 4 from the US, Poland, and Hungary prove the world is indeed one family – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” she said.

The President conveyed her best wishes for the success of the mission, which reflects the enduring partnership between NASA and ISRO. The wide-ranging experiments to be performed by the crew will lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration, she stated.

Welcoming the successful launch of the Space Mission, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X:

”We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on the way to become the first Indian to go to the International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!”

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, adopted a resolution welcoming the successful launch of Axiom-4 Space Mission carrying astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and others.

Describing the launch of Axiom-4 Mission piloted by IAF’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as a proud moment for the nation, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said this heralds the ascent of India to the pedestal of Viksit Bharat. ”This heralds the ascent of India to the pedestal of Viksit Bharat,” the minister said in his post on X.

”Congratulations, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla — you are the first Indian Astronaut to embark on a mission to the International Space Station. Indeed, a proud moment for India! ISRO’s growing global collaborations, after the reforms introduced by the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, have placed India as a frontline nation in Space exploration,” the post said.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, Frances Adamson, Governor of South Australia, and others shared sweets to celebrate the launch of the Mission.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi — LoP in Lok Sabha– and Mallikarjun Kharge — LoP in Rajya Sabha — also welcomed the launch of the mission.

”A proud moment for every Indian as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla launches off on his journey to the International Space Station. 41 years after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space, he now carries forward that legacy, inspiring every Indian. Wishing him and the team a safe and successful return. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Gandhi said in his post on X.

Kharge wrote, ”Touch the Sky with Glory”, adding that ”after Squadron Leader, Rakesh Sharma in 1984, our astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is now en route to becoming the second Indian to travel to space, after 41 years.”

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Dr S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among others also joined in hailing the Mission.

Indian Air Force tweeted, “From conquering the skies to touching the stars- a journey powered by the indomitable spirit of the IAF Air Warrior. Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla sets forth on a landmark Space Mission, carrying the pride of the nation beyond Earth. This is a dèjà-vu moment for India, 41 years after the mission of Sqn Ldr Rakesh Sharma, who first carried our Tricolour beyond Earth. Being more than a mission, it is a reaffirmation of India’s ever-expanding horizon.”

In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, parents, relatives of IAF Group Captain Shukla celebrated as Axiom-4 Mission lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US.

The crew, piloted by Shukla will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am EDT on Thursday or 4 pm IST.

The four-member crew, which has been in quarantine in Florida, is commanded by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight. The mission specialists are ESA project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.