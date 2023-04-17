Follow Us:
President on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 17, 2023 7:56 pm

President Droupadi Murmu [Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn]

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from 18 to 21 April and will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, the President’s Secretariat announced on Monday.

On Tuesday, the President will inaugurate a Tulip Garden at Mashobra.   She will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour the same evening by the government of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan, Shimla.

The next day, the President will interact with the officer-trainees of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit & Accounts, Shimla. She will also grace the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University at Shimla.

On 20 April, the President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study. Later, she will host an ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas. The Rashtrapati Niwas will be opened for public viewing on the same day.

