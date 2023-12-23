President Murmu visits Pokhran, interacts with Indian army troops

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Pokhran and interacted with the troops of Desert Corps serving in the Jaisalmer Sector of Rajasthan.

The President was received by Lieutenant General AK Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command. Kalraj Mishra and the Governor of Rajasthan were also present during the occasion besides other civil & military dignitaries.

President witnessed a Firepower Exercise, which involved intricate drills of fire and manoeuvre by various weapon platforms including new generation weapon systems and also received a first-hand experience of the prowess and battle worthiness of the mighty Arjun tank while negotiating the desert terrain riding the tank.

While interacting with the Indian Army personnel, The President acknowledged their courage, sacrifices and also conveyed appreciation for their contribution towards the service of the Nation. President commended all ranks of the Indian Army for their commitment and maintaining the highest standards of preparedness at all times, according to Defence PRO statement here.