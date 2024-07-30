President Murmu to preside over governors’ conference on 2-3 August

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the ”Conference of Governors” on August 2-3 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This will be the first ”Conference of Governors” to be presided over by President Murmu, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

Governors of all states will attend the conference. The Vice-President, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers of Home Affairs, senior Cabinet ministers and top officials from the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, MHA and other ministries will also participate.

The agenda of the Conference includes the implementation of three criminal laws; reforms in higher education and accreditation of universities; development of focus areas like tribal areas, aspirational districts and blocks and border areas; the role of Governors in campaigns like ‘MYBharat’, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Ek Vriksha Maa ke Naam’, and natural farming; enhancing public connect; and role of Governors in better coordination between various central agencies in the state.

The governors will deliberate these agenda items in various breakaway groups. In the concluding session, these groups will make a presentation before the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and other participants.