President Murmu takes sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft

President Murmu has become the second woman head of the state and third resident to take a sortie on Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station. This move not only showcases the President’s support towards the Indian Armed Forces but also highlights the advanced capabilities of the Sukhoi 30 MKI aircraft.

President Murmu is on a three-day-visit to Assam. She was scheduled to attend Kaziranga Gaj Utsav as the chief guest and later will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023.

President’s flight was a part of her visit to the Tezpur Air Force Station, where she was briefed on the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its ongoing operations. The Tezpur Air Force Station is located in Assam, and it is a crucial airbase for the IAF, given its strategic location in the northeastern region of India.

The Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft, which President Murmu flew in, is one of the most advanced aircraft in the IAF’s inventory. It is a multi-role fighter aircraft that can carry out air superiority, ground attack, and reconnaissance missions with equal ease. The aircraft has been jointly developed by India and Russia, and it is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and weapons systems, making it a formidable force in the skies.

In 2009, former President Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft. Patil penned down the history when she became the first woman head of state to fly in a Sukoi-30 MKI.

In recent years, the Indian Government has taken significant steps towards modernising the Armed Forces and enhancing their capabilities. The induction of advanced aircraft like the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft and the Rafale fighter jets, along with other modern equipment, has significantly improved the Indian Armed Forces’ combat capabilities.