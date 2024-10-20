President Murmu returns after three-nation Africa tour

President Droupadi Murmu returned here early this morning at the end of her three-nation tour of Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi.

The week-long tour focused on strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between India and these African nations.

The final stop of the tour was Malawi, where President Murmu departed from Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe after a ceremonial farewell.

In Malawi, she held talks with President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday, culminating in the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as arts and culture, youth affairs, sports, and pharmaceutical cooperation.

The visit came more than a year after the African Union was made a permanent member of G20 during India’s Presidency.

This visit has reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to further strengthen its existing cordial relations with the countries in Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs said.