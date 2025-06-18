President Murmu pitches for integrating private enterprises into defence ecosystem

By integrating private enterprises into the defence ecosystem through supportive policies and technology transfers, India can accelerate indigenization efforts and position itself as a global defence manufacturing hub, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Addressing officers of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service, she said quality in military aviation is not just about meeting technical specifications—it is about ensuring operational safety, mission preparedness, reliability, and strategic superiority.

She told the officers that they have a prime responsibility to ensure that all military aviation stores, whether indigenously produced or imported, meet the stringent quality and airworthiness requirements at par with the highest global standards.

The President stated that augmenting defence capabilities requires not only strengthening public sector undertakings but also actively handholding and enabling the private sector.

Addressing the officers of the Indian Corporate Law Service, the President said that the corporate sector is a key pillar of our nation’s economic growth and development.

As officers entrusted with the implementation and enforcement of corporate laws, the role of the Corporate Law Service officers will be central in nurturing a business environment that is transparent, accountable, and conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the officers of the Central Labour Service, she said their role is both important and multifaceted—on one hand, they are custodians of the law, tasked with ensuring compliance with labour laws that safeguard the rights and dignity of workers.

On the other hand, they serve as compassionate mediators and advocates for social justice, promoting fair labour practices, harmonious industrial relations, and the overall welfare of the working population.

She stated that their work can bring balance to the complex relationship between employers and employees. They can help create an environment of mutual respect, productivity, and equity.